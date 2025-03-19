MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Zelensky to speak with Trump after US president's ceasefire talks with Putin

Zelenskyy said that Putin's agreement to stop striking energy infrastructure were 'very much at odds with reality' following a series of drone attacks across the country

AP Published 19.03.25, 04:35 PM
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he plans to speak with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to hear more about his call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Today I will have contact with President Trump,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. “We will discuss the details of the next steps with him.”

Zelenskyy said that Putin's agreement to stop striking energy infrastructure were “very much at odds with reality” following a series of drone attacks across the country.

Zelenskyy said that one of the most difficult issues in future negotiations would be the issue of territorial concessions.

“For us, the red line is the recognition of the Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories as Russian. We will not go for it,” he said.

