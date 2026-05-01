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regular-article-logo Friday, 01 May 2026

Plane crashes in Texas Hill Country killing all five on board, county official says

The crash happened Thursday night in Wimberley, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Austin, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra says in a Facebook post

AP Published 01.05.26, 07:17 PM
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A small plane crashed in Texas, killing all five people aboard, a county official said Friday.

The crash happened Thursday night in Wimberley, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Austin, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a Facebook post.

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The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 421C crashed around 11:25 p.m. with five people on board. It said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Becerra said preliminary information indicates the plane was travelling at a high rate of speed when it crashed. He did not release the names of the victims, pending notification of the family.

He said a second aircraft travelling in the area landed safely near San Antonio.

Wimberley, with a population of about 3,000, is a popular tourist and hiking destination in the Texas Hill Country next to the Blanco River.

Wimberley Mayor Jim Chiles told The Associated Press he did not have any information about the crash.

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