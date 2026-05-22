Mental disorders overtake heart disease and cancer in global disability burden: Lancet study

Mental disorders have become the leading cause of disability globally, overtaking cardiovascular diseases, cancer and musculoskeletal conditions, with nearly 1.2 billion people affected in 2023, according to a new study published in medical journal The Lancet.

Researchers from The University of Queensland, Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research and University of Washington found that the global burden of mental disorders has more than doubled since 1990, driven largely by rising cases of anxiety and depression.

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The study showed that women and adolescents aged 15-19 years were disproportionately affected. In 2023, around 620 million women globally were living with a mental disorder, compared to 552 million men. Mental disorders accounted for more than 17 per cent of all years lived with disability worldwide.

In India, the age-standardised prevalence of anxiety disorders across both sexes rose by 123.5 per cent, from nearly 2,592 per one lakh population in 1990 to 5,793 per one lakh population in 2023. Among women, prevalence increased by 136.7 per cent during the period, compared to 102 per cent among men.

"These rising trends may reflect both the lingering effects of pandemic-related stress and longer-term structural drivers such as poverty, insecurity, abuse, violence, and declining social connectedness," said first author Damian Santomauro, associate professor at the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research in partnership with the University of Queensland.

"Addressing this growing challenge will require (a) sustained investment in mental health systems, expanded access to care, and coordinated global action to better support populations most at risk," Santomauro said.

The researchers analysed trends from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2023 across 12 mental disorders, including anxiety disorders, major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorders, ADHD and eating disorders.

The team said mental disorders imposed a significant health burden across countries regardless of healthcare resources, and called for stronger surveillance systems, particularly in low and middle-income nations.

The study found women experienced higher rates of anxiety and depression in 2023, while neurodevelopmental and behavioural disorders such as ADHD, conduct disorder and autism were more common among males and peaked during adolescence.

Globally, the highest mental health burden was recorded among people aged 15-19 years, highlighting the need for early prevention and targeted support.

In September 2025, the World Health Organization estimated that more than a billion people worldwide were living with a mental health condition in 2021, with anxiety and depressive disorders accounting for nearly two-thirds of all cases.

Author Alize Ferrari from the University of Queensland's school of public health said the global response to mental disorders remains inadequate.

"It doesn't matter whether you're from a resource poor country, or a country with more health resources available, the burden is high," Ferrari said.

"There are also risk factors for mental disorders likely at play including those related to child maltreatment, domestic violence, genetics, rising inequality, decline in social cohesiveness, impact of climate change, pandemics, war and natural disasters," Ferrari said.