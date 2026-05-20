US wants Ukraine to help ease restrictions on Belarus potash: Report

The United States is urging Ukraine to relax restrictions on imports of potash fertilizers from Belarus and to press European allies to follow suit, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Washington has argued that dropping restrictions on the imports of the key soil nutrient could help put some distance between Belarus and Russia and might open the door to improved ties with Minsk.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Potash is a key ingredient in fertilizers. Belarus, a former Soviet state, is among the world’s leading producers.

The U.S. and EU had imposed wide-ranging sanctions on Belarus after Minsk launched a violent crackdown on protesters following a disputed election in 2020.

Restrictions were tightened after President Alexander Lukashenko allowed Belarus to serve as a staging ground for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The U.S. in December eased sanctionson three Belarusian potash companiesafter Minsk released ​250 prisoners in a deal brokered by the ​United States. The European sanctions are valid until February 2027 and can be extended.