Taiwan President Lai seeks continued US arms support amid China tensions

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said Wednesday that if given the chance he would tell US President Donald Trump of his hope to continue US arms purchases, which Lai called essential for peace.

Lai is marking two years in office, the halfway point of his term, under growing pressure from China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be retaken by force if necessary. Trump's recent narrative on Taiwan also raised concerns about the United States' longstanding support for the island democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lai said if he could talk to Trump, he would emphasize that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was crucial for global security, alleging China was the "destroyer" of the strait's peace.

Lai said he also would tell Trump that Taiwan's increasing defence budget was a response to threats, and purchases of US arms would be an essential means to safeguard the strait's stability. Lai said he believes "only strength can bring peace."

"No country has the right to annex Taiwan," Lai said he would tell Trump. "Democracy and freedom should also not be seen as provocation."

Lai added he looks forward to more cooperation between Taiwan and the US and other democratic countries in promoting peace in the strait.

Lai says Taiwan's future can't be determined by outsiders

In his speech, Lai said democracy "is not a gift from the sky."

"Taiwan's future cannot be decided by external forces, nor can it be held hostage by fear, division, or short-term interests," he said, without specifying who the external forces are.

He added that Taiwan was willing to engage in healthy and orderly exchanges with China under the principles of equality and dignity, but firmly rejects tactics that "package unification as peace."

Xi warned the US over Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week issued a strong warning to the US, telling Trump during their Beijing summit that the "Taiwan question" is the most important issue in ties between China and the US, and that the two nations will "have clashes and even conflicts" without proper handling.

Trump in December approved a record-breaking, USD 11-billion arms package to Taiwan. In an interview aired Friday on Fox News as the US president wrapped up his visit to China, Trump said his approval of a new USD 14 billion arms package to Taiwan depended on China, describing the deal as "a very good negotiating chip."

Trump later told reporters he needed to talk to the person who is running Taiwan, without naming Lai, who Beijing deemed a separatist.

The United States has formal diplomatic ties with China, not Taiwan. Trump and Lai holding talks likely would anger China, which typically responds strongly to Taiwan visits by US politicians.

Beijing slams Lai

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that China's opposition to US arms sales to Taiwan is clear, urging the US to abide by the "One China" principle and take concrete actions to safeguard the China-US relationship and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

"Attempts to seek independence by soliciting foreign support or through military means are ultimately nothing but wishful thinking," he said.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Chen Binhua said that Lai's remarks were filled with lies, deception, hostility and confrontation, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Chen accused Lai of stubbornly insisting on Taiwan independence, calling him a "destroyer of cross-strait peace" and saying Lai was pretending to be sincere when he vowed to promote cross-strait dialogue in an attempt to deceive the Taiwanese and fool international public opinion, the report said.

No matter who was elected and how the election was held in Taiwan, "it cannot break the unchangeable rule that Taiwan's future can only be decided jointly by all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots," Chen said, according to Xinhua.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949 when the Communist Party rose to power in Beijing following a civil war. Defeated Nationalist Party forces fled to Taiwan, which later transitioned from martial law to multiparty democracy.

The US and Taiwan had formal diplomatic relations until 1979, when President Jimmy Carter's administration recognised and established relations with Beijing. Still, the US is required by law to ensure Taiwan can defend itself.

In his speech on Wednesday, Lai also said he would roll out a USD 3.1 billion plan to accelerate the upgrading and transformation of small and medium-sized businesses and traditional industries and to have the tech industries drive traditional sectors.

Taiwan is a major manufacturer of artificial-intelligence servers, computer chips and precision instruments. The AI boom has propelled Taiwan's leading technology companies to record profits and revenues. But observers worry the island's heavy reliance on computer chipmakers and other technology companies carries risk if the AI craze becomes a bubble.