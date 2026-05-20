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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 20 May 2026

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits southern Peru, injures 27, damages buildings

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was 20 km east-southeast of the town of Pampa de Tate, in the Ica region, at a depth of 56.5 km

AP Published 20.05.26, 02:59 PM
Peru earthquake

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit 20 km east-southeast of the town of Pampa de Tate in Peru. X/@ESPECIGEST

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific region of southern Peru late Tuesday, injuring 27 people and damaging buildings, officials said. No deaths were reported.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was 20 km east-southeast of the town of Pampa de Tate, in the Ica region, at a depth of 56.5 km.

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Peruvian defence minister Amadeo Flores visited the city and visited some damaged buildings, including San Luis Gonzaga University.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, as the country lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

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‘Remain alert’: India must prepare for fallout from West Asia crisis, says civil aviation minister

The government has reduced aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices along with landing and parking charges at airports to stabilise fares and support the aviation sector, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi(inset)
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Our prime minister is busy handing out candies in Italy. This isn't leadership, it's a gimmick

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