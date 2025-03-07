MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
US Supreme Court rejects 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana's plea against extradition to India

Rana, 64, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles

PTI Published 07.03.25, 08:56 AM
Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana File image

The US Supreme Court has rejected Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s emergency application seeking a stay of his extradition to India.

Rana, 64, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles. He had filed an “Emergency Application For Stay” with the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit.

“Application…denied by Justice Kagan,” a note dated March 6, 2025 on the Supreme Court website says.

The application was submitted to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Elena Kagan.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

