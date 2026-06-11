US Senate panel backs $750 million security aid for Ukraine, Pentagon name change

The US Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday said it voted to extend US security assistance for Ukraine and increase authorised funding to $750 million, the latest pushback from Congress against the Trump administration's pullback on aid for Kyiv as it fights a Russian invasion.

The Senate's version of the National Defense Authorization Act also changed the name of the Department of Defense to Department of War, two people familiar with the bill told Reuters.

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The Republican-majority panel said it had completed its version of the NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon, that included $750 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which pays US companies for weapons for Ukraine's military.

The massive Senate bill, which supports a total of $1.15 trillion for defense, determines everything from how many ships, aircraft and missile systems are bought to pay raises for the troops and how to address geopolitical threats.

The Senate text announced on Thursday also prohibits funds authorized by the NDAA from being obligated or expended to implement any activity that recognizes the sovereignty of Russia over the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, and directs the Department to provide intelligence support to Kyiv for the purpose of supporting military operations to defend or take back that territory.

The Senate panel released its bill a week after the House of Representatives passed legislation to provide aid to Ukraine and impose new sanctions on Russia.

Munitions and weapons procurement

The Senate committee's bill provides multi-year procurement authority for several types of munitions and weapons including Boeing-made F-15EX fighter jets and F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin.

This year's legislation remains several steps away from becoming law.

Now that the House and Senate panels have approved their bills, they must be approved separately by the full House and Senate. After that, members of the two committees must agree on a compromise version of the bill, which must then pass the House and Senate before being sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.

The House committee's version of the NDAA also backed Trump's desire - opposed by Democrats - to change the name of the Department of Defense to Department of War.

While many members of ‌Congress from ⁠both parties strongly supported Ukraine in the first years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, some of Trump's closest Republican allies - including House and Senate leadership - have grown cooler towards Kyiv since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

US aid to Kyiv has ⁠slowed sharply even as Russia and Ukraine pummel each other with missiles, drones and artillery. Peace talks are stalled, with Ukraine rejecting Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand that ​it surrender territory it has successfully defended since 2022.