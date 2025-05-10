US restricts personnel movement in Pakistan amid India tension, urges citizens to shelter

The US mission to Pakistan said it has restricted all personnel movements, as the Pakistani Army advised all residents of the country to remain in their homes until further notice amid current tensions with India.

A “Security Alert” issued by the US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan said that “on 10 May, the Pakistan Army advised all residents of Pakistan to remain in their homes until further notice. The US Mission to Pakistan has restricted all personnel movements and will reassess this afternoon.” It added that the US Department of State continues to remind American citizens of its standing “Do Not Travel” advisory against all travel to areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict. The Department’s long-standing “Reconsider Travel” advisory also urges travellers to reconsider travel to Pakistan more broadly.

“If US citizens find themselves in an area of active conflict, they should leave if it is safe to do so. If they cannot leave safely, they should shelter in place,” it said.

The alert noted that flight availability into and out of Pakistan remains fluid, and US citizen travellers should check flight status with their airlines.

The alert advised that US citizens should exercise caution and leave the area if they find themselves unexpectedly in the vicinity of military activities; shelter in place if they cannot relocate; review personal security plan; monitor local media for updates; keep a low profile and be aware of surroundings and carry identification and cooperate with authorities.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations in India -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- for the second night on Friday, with the defence ministry saying the enemy's attempts to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases, were successfully thwarted.

