MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

US military plane with 200 illegal Indian immigrants to land in Amritsar

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation

PTI Published 05.02.25, 11:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

A US military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants is likely to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the aircraft was expected to land in the morning. So far, details of those on the plane are not available.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the US military plane C-17 is carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that the state government would receive the immigrants and set up counters at the airport.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US government's decision and said these individuals, who contributed to that country's economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported.

He said many Indians entered the US on work permits which later expired, making them illegal immigrants.

The minister said he plans to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar next week to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the US.

Dhaliwal had also appealed to Punjabis not to travel abroad through illegal means, emphasising the importance of acquiring skills and education to access opportunities worldwide.

He encouraged people to research legal ways, acquire education and language skills before travelling abroad.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Deportation Immigrants
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump withdraws US from UN Human Rights Council, stops funding for Palestinian refugees

The US left the Geneva-based Human Rights Council last year, and it stopped funding the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after Israel accused it of harboring Hamas militants who participated in the surprise October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel, which UNRWA denies
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Those claiming to have organised a digital Kumbh could not give the digits of those killed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT