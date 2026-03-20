Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit by drone attack, fire breaks out

Key Events

Israeli military says it struck Syrian govt targets in Sweida after attacks on Druze civilians Israeli military says it struck Syrian government targets in Sweida after attacks on Druze civilians

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say missile production continues during war, no stockpile shortage Iran's Revolutionary Guards say missile production continues during war, no stockpile shortage

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Saudi Arabia expects oil to climb over $180 if energy shock continues until late April: Report Oil officials in Saudi Arabia are projecting that oil prices could soar past $180 a barrel if disruptions due to the Iran war persist until late April, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Kuwait says Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery again hit in Iranian drone attacks Kuwait's state oil firm KPC said its Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was hit by multiple drone attacks early on Friday, causing a fire in some units, with no initial casualties reported, the state news agency said. Firefighters responded immediately, with several units shut down as a precaution to ensure workers' safety.

Israel hits Tehran with airstrikes on Persian New Year as war jolts energy markets Israel pounded Tehran with airstrikes Friday as Iranians marked Nowruz, or the Persian New Year, in the midst of a war that has sent shock waves through the global economy and risked drawing Iran's Arab neighbors directly into the conflict. Activists reported hearing strikes around Iran's capital. The attacks came a day after Israel pledged to refrain from more strikes on a key Iranian gas field and Iran intensified attacks on oil and natural gas facilities around the Gulf. Heavy explosions shook Dubai early Friday as air defenses intercepted incoming fire over the city, where people were observing Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, and mosques made the day's first call to prayers. Iran kept up its wave of attacks launched at Israel that have sent millions of people to shelters, with sirens sounding across a wide swath of the north, from Haifa to the Galilee to the border with Lebanon. It came after an intense day that saw more than a dozen missile launches on Thursday alone, according to Israel's military. Global fuel supplies have been under intense pressure because of Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's oil is transported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Thursday that, at the request of President Donald Trump, Israel will hold off any further attacks on Iran's offshore South Pars gas field. Iranian strikes in retaliation have led to already elevated global energy prices further surging and spurred Gulf allies to call for Trump to rein in Netanyahu. Since the US and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28, Iran's top leaders have been killed and the country's military capabilities have been severely degraded. Netanyahu said in a televised address that Iran no longer has the ability to enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles, although he did not provide evidence. Still, Iran - now led by the son of the supreme leader killed in the war's opening salvo - remains capable of missile and drone attacks. Brent crude oil, the international standard, briefly surged above $119 a barrel, up more than 60% since the war started. The European benchmark for natural gas prices also rose sharply and has roughly doubled in the past month.

UN Security Council meets over Iran's attacks on Gulf states The United Nations Security Council held an urgent closed meeting Thursday during which Gulf countries stressed the need for Iran to halt attacks on them, said Bahrain's U.N. Ambassador Jamal Alrowaiei, the Arab representative on the UN's most powerful body. But Iran has showed no signs of backing down. Saudi Arabia said its SAMREF refinery in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu was hit. Saudi Arabia had begun pumping large volumes of oil west toward the Red Sea to avoid the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar, a key source of natural gas for world markets, said Iranian missiles that caused extensive damage to the Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas facility, reduced its exports by about 17 percent and will cost about $20 billion in lost revenue a year. The damage will take up to five years to repair, even though production at the facility had already been halted after earlier attacks. Two oil refineries in Kuwait and gas operations in Abu Dhabi also were targeted by Iran, authorities said. Underscoring the danger to ships in the region, a vessel was set ablaze Thursday off the United Arab Emirates' coast and another was damaged off Qatar. Efforts to bypass the strait were also under pressure: An Iranian drone hit a Saudi refinery on the Red Sea, which the country had hoped to use as an alternative route. Meanwhile, the UAE said Friday it disrupted what it called "a terrorist network funded and operated by Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran," arresting its operatives. It accused the men of laundering money while "operating within the country under a fictitious commercial cover" that sought to carry out schemes that would threaten the country's financial stability. It published images of five prisoners on its state-run WAM news agency, without identifying the men.

Netanyahu says Iran's military has been severely hit At Thursday's news conference, Netanyahu said: "Iran's air defenses have been rendered useless, their navy is lying at the bottom of the sea. ... Their air force is nearly destroyed." He said he hopes the Iranian people will rise up against the Islamic Republic that has ruled for nearly a half-century. There's been no sign of any organized opposition since the war began, after Iranian authorities crushed mass protests in January. The prime minister's comments to foreign journalists came amid difficult days for Trump and Netanyahu, with a top US intelligence official resigning and claiming Israel pushed Trump into the war, and Israel's attacks on South Pars, which led to Iran's retaliatory strikes on the region's oil and gas fields. "I misled no one," Netanyahu said. "And I didn't have to convince President Trump about the need to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear program." Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that US forces were attacking deeper into Iranian territory, with warplanes hunting Iranian boats in the strait and dropping 5,000-pound bombs on underground weapons-storage facilities. READ ALSO Netanyahu says Israel 'acted alone' in Iran gas field strike as Trump distances himself

Trump says he is not deploying troops to Iran Iran condemned Israel's attack on South Pars, the Iranian part of the world's largest gas field, located offshore in the Persian Gulf and owned jointly with Qatar. With some 80% of power generated in Iran coming from natural gas, according to the International Energy Agency, the attack threatens the country's electricity supplies. After Trump requested Israel not attack South Pars, he also warned on social media that if Iran continued striking Qatar, the US would "massively blow up the entirety" of the field. Asked later about the possibility of US ground troops being deployed to Iran, Trump responded: "No. I'm not putting troops anywhere."