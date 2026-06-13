MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 13 June 2026

Trump to discuss 'Hormuz demining', hold talks with PM Modi, Middle East leaders at G7

Trade is expected to be a key issue during President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at next week's gathering in France, but no agreement on a trade deal is expected at the summit, a US official says

Reuters, AP Published 13.06.26, 08:58 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File photo

US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss plans to demine the Strait of Hormuz with allies during next week's Group of Seven summit in France, a senior US administration official said Saturday, as confidence grows for an Iran war deal.

Britain and France, who are both members of the G7, have expressed interest in assisting with demining the critical waterway once the conflict is paused.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity on ground rules set by the White House, said Trump also plans to meet on the sidelines of the summit with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and United Arab Emirates to discuss efforts to wind down the Iran war.

Trump would also attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the G7 summit.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer will travel to India the week after the G7 leaders' summit, a senior US administration official said, adding that a trade agreement was possible.

Trade would be an issue discussed during President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Modi during next week's gathering in France, but no agreement on a trade deal was expected at the summit, the official said.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

G7 Summit Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata’s iPhone parts factory contaminated farm water: Tamil Nadu pollution regulator

Tata Electronics – which says it is ‘in full compliance’ – is central to Apple's push to diversify iPhone production beyond China and is the second-biggest supplier in South Asia after Taiwan's Foxconn
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Quote left Quote right

We are closer to a peace deal than ever before, with finalisation likely in the next 24 hours

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT