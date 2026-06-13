Trump to discuss 'Hormuz demining', hold talks with PM Modi, Middle East leaders at G7

US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss plans to demine the Strait of Hormuz with allies during next week's Group of Seven summit in France, a senior US administration official said Saturday, as confidence grows for an Iran war deal.

Britain and France, who are both members of the G7, have expressed interest in assisting with demining the critical waterway once the conflict is paused.

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The official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity on ground rules set by the White House, said Trump also plans to meet on the sidelines of the summit with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and United Arab Emirates to discuss efforts to wind down the Iran war.

Trump would also attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the G7 summit.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer will travel to India the week after the G7 leaders' summit, a senior US administration official said, adding that a trade agreement was possible.

Trade would be an issue discussed during President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Modi during next week's gathering in France, but no agreement on a trade deal was expected at the summit, the official said.