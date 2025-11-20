US clears $93 million sale of Javelin missiles and excalibur projectiles to India

The United States has approved two major military sales to India worth nearly $93 million, strengthening New Delhi’s anti-armour defence and precision-strike capabilities, according to notifications issued by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 19 November.

The first approval covers a potential $45.7 million sale of FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank missile systems, including 100 missiles, 25 command-launch units, training gear, simulation rounds, spare parts and full lifecycle support.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to India of the Javelin Missile System and related equipment for an estimated cost of $45.7 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress," a report by Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said.

The purchase of US defence equipment is India's first under Washington's foreign military sales programme since ties soured in August after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

It follows a re-order this month of fighter jet engines made by General Electric to power more of India's home-produced Tejas combat aircraft.

"The Government of India has requested to buy one hundred (100) FGM-148 Javelin rounds; one (1) Javelin FGM-148 missile, fly-to-buy; and twenty-five (25) Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) or Javelin Block 1 Command Launch Units (CLU). The following non-major defense equipment items will also be included: Javelin LwCLU or CLU Basic Skills Trainers; missile simulation rounds; battery coolant unit; interactive electronic technical manual; Javelin operator manuals; lifecycle support; physical security inspection; spare parts; system integration and check out; Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD) technical assistance; Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) Project Office technical assistance; tool kits; training; Block 1 CLU refurbishment services; and other related elements of logistics and program support."

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the report stated.

DSCA further noted that India would face no difficulty absorbing the systems and that the sale would not alter the regional military balance.

"The principal contractors will be a RTX Corporation/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) of Orlando, Florida and Tucson, Arizona. At this time, the US government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor," the report added.

It also stated, "Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US government or contractor representatives to India. There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."

A second notification confirmed US approval for the $47.1 million sale of M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery rounds, including up to 216 projectiles, fire-control components, propellants, technical assistance and logistical support.

Both Javelin and Excalibur systems are already in limited service with the Indian Army, and the new procurements are intended to replenish stocks, expand capability and enhance interoperability with US-origin platforms.

Separately, earlier this year, the Army signed a deal with UK-based Thales for the Light Weight Modular Missile (LMM) system to bolster air-defence preparedness. The laser beam–riding missile, equipped with a triple-effect warhead and proximity fuse, can target aircraft, helicopters, UAVs and UCAVs with low infrared signatures at distances beyond 6 km in all-weather conditions, including high-altitude zones.