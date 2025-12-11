US approves $686 million F-16 fighter jets support and upgrade package for Pakistan

The United States has cleared a USD 686 million package for advanced technology upgrades and support for Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets.

According to a Dawn report on Thursday, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) informed Congress of the decision through a letter sent on Monday.

The approved package covers Link–16 systems, cryptographic gear, avionics modernisation, training and extensive logistical support for Pakistan’s fleet.

In its communication, the DSCA outlined the strategic rationale behind the move, noting that it “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations.”

The sale is intended to modernise Pakistan’s F-16s and resolve key operational safety issues. The letter further states that it will “maintain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block–52 and Mid Life Upgrade F–16 fleet,” Dawn reported.

The upgrades, according to the letter, will enable more “seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns.”

The DSCA also highlighted Pakistan’s ability to utilise the new capabilities, saying the country “has shown a commitment to maintaining its military forces and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

Addressing regional sensitivities, the letter adds that “the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Of the total USD 686 million package, major defence equipment accounts for USD 37 million, while other items make up USD 649 million. The letter concludes that the transaction “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States” and help ensure the safe and effective operation of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.