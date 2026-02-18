Rhode Island rink shooting during high school hockey game leaves three dead

Gunfire erupted at an ice-skating rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday during a high school hockey game, leaving three people dead, including the shooter, the authorities said.

The shooting, which happened around 2.30pm (local time) at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, left three other people in critical condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

A motive for the shooting was not known, though it appeared to arise from a family dispute, chief Tina Goncalves of the Pawtucket police department said at a news conference, calling it a "targeted event".

At a later news conference on Monday night, chief Goncalves said that the shooter’s birth name was Robert Dorgan, born in 1969. She added that the person also went by the name Roberta Esposito, but did not provide further explanation.

The two teams set to compete on Monday, Blackstone Valley Schools and Coventry Public Schools, were made up of players from multiple area schools.

New York Times News Service