MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

US approves potential $16.5 billion arms sales to UAE, Kuwait, Jordan amid Iran war

The State Department approved the potential sale of missiles, drones, radar systems and F-16 munitions and upgrades to the United Arab Emirates for a combined total of more than $8.4 billion, it said in statements

Reuters Published 19.03.26, 10:09 PM
A picture of Donald Trump amid tensions over Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump File picture

The U.S. State Department on Thursday approved potential arms sales to three Middle East countries worth more than $16.5 billion as the war with Iran intensifies.

The State Department approved the potential sale of missiles, drones, radar systems and F-16 munitions and upgrades to the United Arab Emirates for a combined total of more than $8.4 billion, it said in statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also approved were possible sales of lower-tier air and missile defense sensor radars to Kuwait for an estimated cost of $8 billion and aircraft and munitions support to Jordan for an estimated cost of $70.5 million.

The sales follow Iran's attacks on energy infrastructure in response to Israeli attacks on its gas facilities, which marked the biggest escalation of the nearly three-week war, causing gas prices to surge and oil prices to rise further.

Also Read

The State Department said the principal contractors in the sales will include RTX Corporation, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

RELATED TOPICS

US State Department UAE Kuwait Jordan Iran War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump considers thousands more troops for Iran war; will US try to seize Tehran’s uranium?

US and Israeli forces have been making strides toward creating the conditions – establishing total air superiority – that would allow special forces trained in blowing up centrifuges and dealing with nuclear material to conduct such an operation
President Droupadi Murmu addresses a gathering at the \\\'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple\\\', in Ayodhya.
Quote left Quote right

Bowing before Lord Shri Ram and paying homage to Mother India are the same

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT