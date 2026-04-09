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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

Fifteen days into office, Nepal PM Balendra Shah removes labour minister

RSP president Rabi Lamichhane had urged Shah to act against Dip Kumar Sah for being involved in the re-appointment of his wife to the Health Insurance Board after her tenure had ended

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.04.26, 11:34 PM
Balendra Shah

Balendra Shah AP/PTI

Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday removed a minister for using his position to benefit his wife, just 15 days after taking office.

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Dip Kumar Sah was relieved of his duties following a recommendation from the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), according to the Prime Minister's secretariat.

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RSP president Rabi Lamichhane had urged Shah to act against Sah for being involved in the re-appointment of his wife to the Health Insurance Board after her tenure had ended.

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“The central disciplinary commission of the RSP on Wednesday had submitted its recommendation to remove Sah from the post,” Prime Minister's press advisor Deepa Dahal told media persons.

Shah has now taken over the responsibilities of the Labour Ministry himself.

Lamichhane also recommended that Minister for Health and Population Nisha Mehta be cautioned for not handling the re-appointment issue seriously. Acting on that recommendation, the prime minister issued a warning to Mehta, Dahal said.

In March, Shah – popularly known as Balen – and the RSP came to power, defeating traditional parties in the first general elections after last year’s violent Gen Z protests that demanded generational change and a corruption-free government.

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