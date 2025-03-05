Two suicide bombings at Pakistan military base kill nine and injure 25 others

Gunmen in northwestern Pakistan launched 2 suicide bombings to breach a wall at a military base while others stormed the compound and were repelled in violence that killed at least nine people and injured 25, officials and a local hospital said.

A group affiliated with the Pakistani Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and said dozens of Pakistani security forces were killed. The military did not immediately confirm any casualties, but Bannu District Hospital said at least nine people were dead.

Plumes of grey smoke rose into the air and gunshots continued after the two explosions, police officer Zahid Khan said. Four of those killed were children, hospital officials said. The victims lived close to the scene of the blasts.

The two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the wall of the sprawling military area, a security official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to reporters.

“After a breach in the wall, five to six more attackers attempted to enter the cantonment but were eliminated. Operations in the area are still ongoing,” the security official said.

The blasts took place after sunset, when people would have been breaking their fast during Ramzan.

Jaish Al-Fursan claimed responsibility for the attack, the third militant assault in Pakistan since Ramzan started on Sunday. In a statement, the group said the source of the blasts were explosive-laden vehicles.

Militants have targeted Bannu several times. Last November, a suicide car bomb killed 12 troops and wounded several others at a security post.

In July, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle and other militants opened fire near the outer wall of the military facility.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the Bannu explosion and sought a report on the incident.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of human lives, he extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. “Such incidents during the holy month of Ramadan are extremely condemnable and tragic,” Gandapur said.

Border clash

Residents fled from a border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan after forces from both sides clashed in the early hours of Tuesday, a Pakistani official said