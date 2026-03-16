'Let's soak up some sun': Netanyahu shares new video after Grok labels earlier clip ‘AI-generated’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared another video on X after Grok labelled one of his earlier clips as "AI-generated".

The new video shows Netanyahu interacting with civilians in Israel as tensions remain high due to the ongoing war with Iran.

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Questions about Netanyahu’s safety and the authenticity of videos featuring him began circulating online last week.

A clip from a news conference appeared to show the Israeli leader with six fingers on one hand, prompting claims on social media that the footage might have been created using artificial intelligence.

In the newly shared footage, Netanyahu is seen speaking with civilians and looking around in Jerusalem. In the video, he walks up to a group of people and greets them.

"How beautiful. Thank you very much. Thank you. Good. Let's soak up some sun," Netanyahu said. He then notices a dog and asks, "Whose dog is this? What breed?" The woman replies, "Canaanite-Israeli."

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Netanyahu continues speaking with the group. "Canaanite-Israeli, well done. It's also good for her to get out a bit. It's good for all of you. Did you come out to get some air?" he asked.

A woman tells him a safe space is close by. Netanyahu replies, "Great, that's what's most important. The IDF will win, and we will protect ourselves."

Before sharing this video, Netanyahu had posted another clip of himself ordering coffee at The Sataf on Sunday, dismissing rumours circulating online about his death.

In that video, he joked about the rumours. "I am dead... for coffee," he said, using a Hebrew phrase that roughly translates to loving something to death. "You know what? I'm "dying" for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic."

During the clip, Netanyahu also raised both hands and showed his fingers to the camera. "Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here... and here. See? Very nice."

The posts come as tensions continue in the region. The conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has now entered its 17th day.