Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended

Key Events

Dubai diverts flights from international airport after drone incident A fire caused by a drone attack on Monday near Dubai International Airport had been contained with no injuries reported, but flights were temporarily suspended, Dubai authorities said. "A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks", the Dubai media office said on X. Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai. Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since ​the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, with targets including U.S. diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels ​and residential and office buildings. The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, and all have condemned Iran.

Trump eyes 'Hormuz coalition', seizure of Iran's Kharg Island oil hub: Report U.S. President Donald Trump is working to assemble a coalition of countries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and is hoping to announce it later this week, Axios reported on Sunday citing four sources.

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Trump accuses Iran of using AI to spread disinformation U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Iran of using artificial intelligence as a “disinformation weapon” to misrepresent its wartime successes and support. “AI can be very dangerous, we have to be very careful with it,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One shortly after he made a post on his Truth Social platform where he accused Western media outlets without evidence of “close coordination” with Iran to spread AI-generated “fake news.” The comments come amid renewed tensions between the Federal Communications Commission and broadcasters after Trump took aim at media coverage of the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Saturday threatened to pull licenses of broadcasters who did not “correct course” on their coverage. Trump has frequently accused news media ​outlets of lying when they run stories that he ​sees ⁠as critical of him, and he has previously called for removing the licenses of broadcast outlets he views as unfair. Between the social media post and his comments to journalists, Trump on Sunday cited three instances where he claimed Iran used AI to mislead the public. On Truth Social, he said that Iran had shown “kamikaze boats” that do not exist. He further stated that Iran used AI to falsely depict a successful attack on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, adding publications that propagated the news should be charged with treason. Reuters has verified images filmed from the Iraqi port of Basra, which showed explosive-laden Iranian boats appearing to attack two fuel tankers, killing at least one crew member. Iranian state media did claim that Iran’s military struck the USS Abraham Lincoln, though the claim was not widely picked up by Western outlets. Trump also claimed that images showing "250,000" Iranians at a rally to support new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei were "totally AI generated" and that the event "never took place." Several pro-government demonstrations have occurred in Iran since the war began, but a brief search by Reuters did not find any Western reports that cite a figure of 250,000. Many media organizations, including Reuters, have run news photos showing crowds in Tehran after Khamenei was named leader. Trump did not clarify the specific news reports from Iran he was referencing.

Emergency stocks of oil will soon start flowing to global markets: IEA The International Energy Agency on Sunday said its member countries in Asia and Oceania plan to release emergency stocks of oil "immediately" and that reserves from Europe and the Americas "will be made available starting from the end of March". "This emergency collective action, by far the largest ever, provides a significant and welcome buffer," it said in a statement. The Paris-based agency is helping to coordinate the international effort to lower prices. The IEA announced Wednesday that it will make 400 million barrels of oil available from members' emergency reserves - more than double the 182.7 million barrels that the IEA's 32 countries released in 2022 in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The IEA's update on Sunday said its members have so far committed to making available a total of nearly 412 million barrels from government, industry and other stocks - of which 72% will be crude oil and the rest as oil products.