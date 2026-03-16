Israel outlines weeks-long war plan as Iranian attacks hit UAE oil, Dubai airport

Israel said on Monday it had detailed plans for at least three more weeks of war as it pounded sites across Iran overnight. Iranian drone attacks, meanwhile, temporarily shut Dubai airport and struck a key oil facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The US-Israeli war on Iran is now entering its third week with no clear end in sight. The conflict has largely shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

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The disruption has pushed up energy prices and raised fears of a spike in global inflation.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for a coalition of nations to help reopen the strait. He also warned that the US-led NATO defence alliance faced a “very bad” future if its members failed to help.

Allies voiced support for diplomatic efforts to reopen the route but were cautious about joining any military action.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said the army had detailed operational plans for the next three weeks of the war with Iran. Additional plans also extend further ahead.

Israel says it wants to weaken Iran’s ability to threaten it. The strikes have targeted ballistic missile infrastructure, nuclear facilities and the security apparatus. According to Shoshani, Israel still has thousands of targets left to hit.

“We want to make sure that this regime is as weak as possible and that we degrade all their capabilities, all parts and all wings of their security establishment,” he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran had not asked for a ceasefire or exchanged messages with the United States, according to Iran’s semi-official Student News Network.

In a post on X, Araqchi said some neighbouring states hosting US forces and permitting attacks on Iran were also encouraging the killing of Iranians.

“Stances should be promptly clarified,” he said.

Araqchi added that 200 children were among the hundreds of Iranian civilians killed in US or Israeli bombings.

Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that five people were killed and seven wounded in overnight strikes on Markazi province in central Iran.

It said a boys’ school in Khomein city in the same province had been targeted, causing damage to surrounding areas. No casualties were reported from the school.

Fars News Agency reported that several civilians were killed in a strike near Tehran’s Martyrs’ Square, though it did not provide figures.

Rescue workers in Tehran were seen pulling people from the wreckage of a damaged building in what an Iranian Red Crescent aid worker described as a residential alley.

“Rescue teams are currently pulling people out from under the rubble,” he said.

The Israeli military said it was carrying out air strikes on Tehran, Shiraz and Tabriz. It also said its Air Force had struck sites linked to Iran’s space programme, including destroying a research facility in Tehran involved in developing a satellite launched in 2024.

A Tehran resident told Reuters there had been no internet overnight and that Iranians felt isolated from the outside world.

“People are being killed,” said Shahnaz, 62, speaking via WhatsApp. “Just days before Nowruz, but people are not in the mood to celebrate. When will this end?”

Asked if she supported the Islamic Republic, she replied: “No, I don’t. How can I? They killed my granddaughter in the January protests. We want this regime to go. We want this misery to end.”

In Israel, air raid sirens sounded warning of Iranian missile attacks.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Tehran had launched attacks targeting areas in Tel Aviv, the US al-Dhafra air base in Abu Dhabi, the US naval base in Bahrain, and Bahrain’s Sheikh Issa air base.

Oil loading operations at the UAE port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman were also suspended following an Iranian drone strike.

Fujairah is a key export point for the UAE’s Murban crude, a volume equivalent to roughly 1% of global oil demand.

Flights at Dubai International Airport were suspended for several hours after a drone strike on a nearby fuel storage facility sent plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Saudi Arabia said it intercepted 34 drones in its eastern region within an hour. No injuries were reported in either incident.

Later, Reuters reporters also heard explosions in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Despite the turbulence, oil prices, which had been above $100 a barrel, fell sharply and stocks rallied.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that Washington was “fine” with allowing some Iranian fuel vessels to pass through the strait. He also said Indian and Chinese tankers had managed to transit the route.

Ship-tracking data showed a Pakistan-bound oil tanker had passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, suggesting some countries were able to negotiate safe passage for their vessels.

On Sunday, Trump said countries that rely heavily on Gulf oil should help protect the strait. He said he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would participate.

However, many countries — including Germany, Italy, Greece, Japan and Australia — said they would not send warships.

Israel also continued strikes in Lebanon and Gaza, targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas militants.

The Israeli military said its troops had begun limited ground operations against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.