Trump says MRI in recent physical was 'very standard,' cites 'best result' doctor ever saw

President Donald Trump said on Friday he received a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam as part of his recent physical, calling the scan "very standard."

Trump told reporters he got the MRI "because it's part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor."

The White House declined earlier this week to provide specific details of medical images from Trump's physical a month ago but said the exam showed he was in exceptional health.

Trump, 79, had previously disclosed he underwent an MRI exam at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 10, but neither he nor the White House has said which part of his body was scanned.

When asked for further details on Friday, Trump said: "I have no idea what they analyze, but whatever they analyze, they analyzed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen."

Medical experts note that MRIs are not typically part of a routine physical. Doctors usually prescribe them to get detailed images of the spine, heart and vascular system, brain, knees, or other parts of the body.

Trump's MRI took place during his second physical examination of the year.