Venezuela to release significant number of prisoners, including foreigners: Jorge Rodriguez

The liberations, a repeated demand of the country's opposition, are a gesture of peace, Rodriguez said, adding the action was unilateral and not agreed with any other party

Reuters Published 08.01.26, 11:07 PM
Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez speaks to members of the media, to announce that a significant number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be freed in the coming hours, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 8, 2026. Reuters

Venezuela's top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday that a significant number of both foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be freed in the coming hours.

The liberations, a repeated demand of the country's opposition, are a gesture of peace, Rodriguez said, adding the action was unilateral and not agreed with any other party.

“The Bolivarian government, together with state institutions, has decided to release a significant number of Venezuelan and foreign individuals, and these release processes are taking place as of this very moment,” Rodriguez added.

