Trump hails Netanyahu as ‘war hero’, calls himself one after Iran strikes

President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel as a “war hero” for ordering his country’s forces to bombard Iran’s nuclear sites — and then said that the same label should apply to himself.

In an interview aired on Tuesday with Mark Levin, the conservative talk show host and author who is a prominent supporter of the President, Trump described Netanyahu as a “good man”. His words echoed the mood of self-congratulation over the strikes on Iran when the two leaders met at the White House in July.

“He’s a war hero, because we work together. He’s a war hero,” Trump said of the Israeli leader. “I guess I am too,” he added.

Israel in mid-June launched waves of airstrikes against Iran, hitting important nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.

It killed much of the country’s military chain of command along with several nuclear scientists.

Then, on June 22, the US used large bombs to strike the Iranian nuclear site at Fordo, which is buried under a mountain.

A recent US assessment described Fordo as badly damaged, although it is difficult to precisely gauge the extent without access to the site.

The interview with Levin largely focused on Trump’s efforts to be a peacemaker.

Since taking office in January, Trump has frequently taken credit for resolving conflicts including those between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, between India and Pakistan and between Thailand and Cambodia. He also announced the ceasefire between Iran and Israel that ended the nearly two weeks of back-and-forth strikes in June.

In the interview, Trump said: “I’ve settled six wars, and we did Iran, and I wiped out their total nuclear capability, which they would have used against Israel in two seconds if they had the chance.”

Iran has long said that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes. Though its ability to enrich uranium, which is needed for a nuclear weapon, was set back significantly by the US and Israeli attacks, some experts believe that Tehran could eventually resume enrichment at other sites.

In response to the interview, Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guard, on Wednesday described Trump’s remarks as “incoherent”.

West Bank project

A widely condemned Israeli settlement plan that would cut across land which the Palestinians seek for a state received final approval on Wednesday, according to a statement from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The approval of the E1 project, which would bisect the occupied West Bank and cut it off from East Jerusalem, was announced last week by Smotrich and received final go-ahead from a defence ministry planning commission on Wednesday, he said.

Restarting the project could isolate Israel, which has watched some allies frustrated by its planned escalation of the Gaza war announce they may recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September.

New York Times News Service and Reuters