China accuses US of undermining India ties after Pentagon LAC security assessment

China on Thursday accused the US of trying to disrupt improving Sino-Indian ties to maintain Washington’s military supremacy.

Beijing was reacting to an observation in the recently tabled Pentagon report that said: “China probably seeks to capitalise on decreased tension along the LAC to stabilise bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties.”

In its annual report to the US Congress on military and security developments involving the People’s Republic of China, the department of defence took note of the developments along the Line of Actual Control with India.

“In October 2024, Indian leadership announced an agreement with China to disengage from remaining standoff sites along the LAC two days before a meeting between President Xi and Indian Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the Brics summit.

“The Xi-Modi meeting marked the onset of monthly high-level engagements between the two countries, where parties discussed border management and next steps for the bilateral relationship, including direct flights, visa facilitation, and the exchange of academics and journalists.”

While suggesting that China seeks to capitalise on decreased tension along the LAC, the Pentagon also says, “however India probably remains sceptical of China’s actions and motives. Continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship.”

Asked to comment about the US defence department’s observations at the daily briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said: “The Pentagon’s report distorts China’s defence policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims at finding a pretext for the US to maintain its military supremacy. China firmly opposes the report.

“China views and handles its relations with India from a strategic height and a long-term perspective. We stand ready to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, promote cooperation, and properly handle differences with India, and advance a sound and stable bilateral relationship. The boundary question is a matter between China and India and the current border situation between the two countries is generally stable with smooth communication channels. China opposes relevant country’s groundless and irresponsible comments.”