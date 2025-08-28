Trump administration moves to limit stay of foreign students, media personnel

The Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US, a move aimed at crackdown on illegal immigration and visa abuse.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in a press release on Wednesday said that if finalised, the proposed rule would limit the length of time certain visa holders — including foreign students — are allowed to stay in the United States.

“For too long, past administrations have allowed foreign students and other visa holders to remain in the US virtually indefinitely, posing safety risks, costing untold amounts of taxpayer dollars, and disadvantaging US citizens,” a DHS spokesperson said.

“This new proposed rule would end that abuse once and for all by limiting the amount of time certain visa holders are allowed to remain in the US,” the spokesperson added.

Since 1978, foreign students (F visa holders) have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period known as “duration of status”.

Unlike other visas issued, those with a “duration of status” designation are allowed to remain in the US for an indefinite amount of time without further screening and vetting, the DHS said.

The Trump administration said that foreign students have taken advantage of the “US generosity” and have become “forever” students, perpetually enrolled in higher education courses to remain in the country.

Under President Trump’s proposed rule, the federal government would set the authorised admission and extension periods for foreign students and exchange visitors up to the duration of the programme they are participating in, not to exceed a four-year period.

For foreign media personnel, who can work in the US on an I visa that is issued for five years and can be extended for multiple durations, the rule would set the initial admission period at up to 240 days.

Foreign media representatives would be eligible for an extension period of up to 240 days, but no longer than the length of the temporary activity or assignment.

Additionally, admitting foreign students, exchange, and foreign media classifications for a fixed period of time would require said aliens to apply for authorisation to extend their stay with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, therefore requiring regular assessments by the DHS for the alien to remain in the US for a longer period.

This proposed rule was first proposed under President Trump in 2020 but was withdrawn by the Biden Administration in 2021.

