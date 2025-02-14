MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 February 2025

TikTok is back on the Apple and Google app stores in US as Donald Trump delays ban

TikTok has denied allegations that it has shared US user data at the behest of the Chinese government, and argued that the law requiring it to be divested or banned violates the First Amendment rights of its American users

AP Published 14.02.25, 01:11 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

TikTok has returned to the app stores of Apple and Google in the US, after President Donald Trump delayed the enforcement of a TikTok ban.

TikTok, which is operated by Chinese technology firm ByteDance, was removed from Apple and Google's app stores on January 18 to comply with a law that requires ByteDance to divest the app or be banned in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular social media app, which has over 170 million American users, previously suspended its services in the US for a day before restoring service following assurances from Trump that he would postpone banning the app. The TikTok service suspension briefly prompted thousands of users to migrate to RedNote, a Chinese social media app, while calling themselves “TikTok refugees.”

The TikTok app became available to download again in the US Apple App store and Google Play store after nearly a month. On Trump's first day in office, he signed an executive order to extend the enforcement of a ban on TikTok to April 5.

Also Read

TikTok has long faced troubles in the US, with the US government claiming that its Chinese ownership and access to the data of millions of Americans makes it a national security risk.

TikTok has denied allegations that it has shared US user data at the behest of the Chinese government, and argued that the law requiring it to be divested or banned violates the First Amendment rights of its American users.

During Trump's first term in office, he supported banning TikTok but later changed his mind, claiming that he had a “warm spot” for the app. TikTok CEO Shou Chew was among the attendees at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Trump has suggested that TikTok could be jointly owned, with half of its ownership being American. Potential buyers include real estate mogul Frank McCourt, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

RELATED TOPICS

TikTok United States Donald Trump Apple Store Google Apps
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘In US, Modi has attempted to cover up crimes of Adani’: Rahul Gandhi leads Opp assault

During the press conference at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied in Hindi that heads of two states do not meet to discuss such ‘personal matters’. The word he used was ‘vyaktigat’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA.
Quote left Quote right

India not neutral, it is on the side of peace. I support Donald Trump's efforts to end the war

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT