Southern California wildfire forces 17,000 evacuations; 'Sandy Fire' threatens suburban homes in Simi Valley

1 7 Fire crews conduct a firing operation to control the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (All images AP/PTI)

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More than 17,000 people were under evacuation orders in Southern California on Tuesday as a wildfire threatened suburban homes.

The wind-driven Sandy Fire was reported Monday in the hills above Simi Valley, about 30 miles (48 km) northwest of Los Angeles.

2 7 Firefighters battle the Sandy Fire Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif.

3 7 An airplane drops retardant on the Sandy Fire Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif.

By Tuesday morning, it had consumed more than two square miles (five square km) of dry brush and destroyed at least one home, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The flames were initially pushed by gusts that topped 30 mph (48 kph), but firefighters were aided by calmer winds overnight, said department spokesperson Andrew Dowd.

"We've made a lot of progress against this fire with those improved weather conditions," Dowd said. Crews hoped to make further progress before winds increased again, he said.

4 7 A helicopter drops water on the Sandy Fire, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif.

5 7 An air tanker drops retardant on the Sandy Fire on Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif.

The fire was 5 per cent contained. The cause is under investigation.

Evacuation orders and warnings were still in place for several neighbourhoods in Simi Valley, a city of more than 125,000 people that was shrouded in smoke as aircraft made water drops.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling a 23-square-mile (59-square-km) blaze on Santa Rosa Island, off the Southern California coast. The fire destroyed a cabin and an equipment shed and forced the evacuation of 11 National Park Service employees.

6 7 A man stands on a roof as the Sandy Fire approaches a neighborhood Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif.

7 7 A plume of smoke from the Sandy Fire rises over a hilltop Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif.

There was no containment as of Tuesday morning.

Santa Rosa, a popular destination for camping and hiking, is home to island foxes, spotted skunks and elephant seals.