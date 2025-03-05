MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 March 2025

Suicide bombers target security facility in northwest Pakistan, kill 13 civilians, five soldiers

At least 30 people were wounded, said Muhammad Nauman, a spokesperson for a nearby hospital, all of them civilians caught under collapsed buildings and walls

Reuters Published 05.03.25, 03:46 PM
People ride motorbikes past damaged houses following Tuesday's suicide bombing in Bannu, Pakistan March 5, 2025.

People ride motorbikes past damaged houses following Tuesday's suicide bombing in Bannu, Pakistan March 5, 2025. Reuters

Suicide bombers driving vehicles filled with explosives slammed into a security installation in northwestern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 13 civilians, including six children, and five soldiers, police, rescue services and the military said.

The blast brought down the roof of a nearby mosque soon after residents had broken their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a market teeming with shoppers, a military official said on condition of anonymity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The assailants sought to breach the cantonment’s security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly and decisively foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of Pakistan’s security forces," Pakistan's media agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also Read

The military said five soldiers were killed. Four suicide bombers were among 16 militants also killed in the attack, it added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Recent years have seen growing attacks by the Pakistani Taliban known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Islamist militant group on police and military in areas near the Afghan border.

The military said 13 civilians died in the attack.

At least 30 people were wounded, said Muhammad Nauman, a spokesperson for a nearby hospital, all of them civilians caught under collapsed buildings and walls.

The number of children killed was revised down to six on Wednesday from seven in a hospital list the previous day, Nauman added.

Rescue services said they were searching for more casualties under the debris of collapsed buildings. Video images from the scene showed people sifting through piles of bricks and clearing metal scaffolding.

"The evil ambitions of the enemies of Pakistan will never be allowed to succeed," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement condemning the attack.

RELATED TOPICS

Suicide Bomber Soldiers
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex climbs 740 points to settle at 73,730; Nifty advances 254 points to close at 22,337

Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers
Muhammad Yunus.
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh got no official response from India on Sheikh Hasina's extradition request

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT