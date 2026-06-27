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regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 June 2026

Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, member Anil Mishra resign amid donation theft row

The Trust said that they are shocked, hurt and deeply saddened by the recent developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored

PTI Published 27.06.26, 06:58 PM
The Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir

The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignation, the Trust said on Saturday and assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations.

A statement from the temple Trust, issued by its treasurer Govind Dev Giri, said that the Trust has received the two resignations and will take a decision on them at its next meeting.

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The Trust said that they are shocked, hurt and deeply saddened by the recent developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored.

Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were arrested on Thursday night, according to police.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Ram temple in Ayodhya.
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It is tragic. People across the country made donations, and now it is reportedly stolen

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