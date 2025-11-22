Shumeet Banerji quits BBC board as crisis over Donald Trump edit spirals

The BBC’s leadership crisis has entered a new phase.

Shumeet Banerji, the Indian-origin tech investor, has walked out of the broadcaster’s board accusing its top ranks of shutting him out of key decisions, a fresh blow to an institution already rattled by resignations, political heat and the threat of a lawsuit from Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banerji resigned on Friday, pointing directly to “governance issues” and stating in his letter, referenced by BBC News, that he was “not consulted” on the events that pushed out director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.

His exit exposes widening fractures inside the BBC Board, which has spent days firefighting after an edit of Trump’s 2021 speech for a Panorama documentary set off a chain reaction, two top bosses gone, an apology from chair Samir Shah and questions in Parliament.

The broadcaster confirmed the resignation late Friday.

“Shumeet Banerji today notified the BBC Board of his resignation,” it said. “Mr Banerji's term on the Board as a non-executive director was due to end at the end of December and we thank him for his service. The search for a replacement is already well under way and we will update further in due course.”

Founder of Condorcet, an advisory and investment firm, Banerji also sits on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Industries Limited.

At the BBC, his role came with a base fee of 33,000 pounds and the responsibility to “uphold and protect the independence of the BBC by acting in the public interest and exercising independent judgement.”

The current crisis exploded after Shah admitted that the Panorama edit of Trump’s speech created “the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action” on January 6, 2021.

Shah, along with board members Sir Robbie Gibb and Caroline Thomson, will face MPs on Monday. The Culture, Media and Sport Committee is expected to press the BBC on accountability, chain of command and who signed off on the misleading edit.

The broadcaster is already fending off public criticism over its governance, with lawmakers challenging how the licence fee–funded organisation is being run.

On Monday, the BBC struck a defiant tone on Trump’s legal warnings. The corporation “sees no basis for a defamation case,” Shah said, even as he acknowledged reaching out to Trump with an apology letter.