Four people killed, at least 15 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem, Israeli paramedics say

At least four people were killed and 15 others injured in a shooting attack in north Jerusalem on Monday morning, according to Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom. Paramedics said six of the wounded are in serious condition.

The attack took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road leading to Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem. Israeli media reported that the assailants boarded a bus and opened fire during the morning rush hour.

Footage from the scene showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop as gunfire erupted.

Paramedics described the area as chaotic and covered in broken glass, with wounded people lying unconscious on the road and sidewalks near the bus stop.

“We received reports of 15 casualties in a shooting incident in the outskirts of Jerusalem,” Magen David Adom said.

Police confirmed that the perpetrators were “neutralised” soon after the attack began and described them as “terrorists.”

However, authorities did not immediately clarify the status of the attackers or disclose their identities.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Palestinian militant groups.

The war in Gaza has triggered a surge of violence in both Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Palestinian militants have carried out shootings and other attacks against Israelis, while incidents of settler violence against Palestinians have also increased.

The last major deadly shooting attack occurred in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a busy boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and wounding many others.

Hamas’ military wing claimed responsibility for that assault.