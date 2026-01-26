MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Monday, 26 January 2026

Seven dead, one injured after private jet crashes in US during take-off at Maine airport

FAA says Bombardier Challenger 600 went down at Bangor airport amid low visibility

Reuters Published 26.01.26, 11:14 PM

Seven people were killed and one person was seriously injured on Sunday when a private jet crashed as it was taking off from an airport in Bangor, Maine, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.

The crash of the twin-engine turbo-fan jet Bombardier Challenger 600 at Bangor International Airport happened at about 7:45 p.m., the FAA said on Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which occurred in snowy weather and in low visibility conditions.

Bombardier referred questions to the NTSB. The Bangor airport remained closed Monday morning.

The plane had arrived in Maine from Texas, the government official said. The company listed as its registered owner shares a Houston address with Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury law firm. FAA records show the plane went into service in April 2020.

