Putin warns global nuclear arms control system has been destroyed, offers one-year extension of pact with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the global system of nuclear arms control has been destroyed, while offering to extend by one year the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the United States if President Donald Trump commits to the same.

The accord, signed in 2010 by former presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, is the last remaining arms control pact between Washington and Moscow.

It limits each country to deploying no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 missiles and bombers.

The treaty, which also included provisions for comprehensive on-site inspections, is due to expire on February 5, 2026.

Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Putin said the measure would be in the interests of global non-proliferation and could facilitate dialogue with Washington on a possible successor agreement.

He added that Russia would be prepared to continue adhering to the treaty’s central numerical limits for one year beyond its expiration.

“Based on an analysis of the situation, we will make a decision on whether to maintain these voluntary self-imposed restrictions,” Putin said.

He stressed the extension would only be viable if the United States did not take steps that undermined or violated the existing balance of deterrence capabilities.

The treaty has faced challenges in recent years.

On-site inspections have not taken place since 2020.

In February 2023, Putin announced a suspension of Russia’s participation, arguing it was unacceptable to allow US inspectors access to Russian nuclear facilities while Washington and its Nato allies pursued Moscow’s defeat in Ukraine.

Despite the suspension, the Kremlin maintained that Russia would continue observing the limits on nuclear arsenals.

With over four months to go before the accord expires, no talks on renewal or replacement have begun.

Differences over the war in Ukraine remain a key obstacle. Trump has previously expressed interest in negotiating a new agreement that would include China, though no formal discussions have started.

Putin said the current situation in global security was deteriorating, citing new risks and the collapse of the arms control system.

He underlined that Russia is not seeking an arms race and is capable of responding to threats, but remains willing to extend New START for one year if the United States reciprocates.

With inputs from agencies