X outage leaves app and website down, thousands report issues worldwide

Elon Musk’s social media platform X stopped working on Monday evening following an outage. The site, formerly known as Twitter, failed to load on both its app and website.

By 7.30pm IST, monitoring website DownDetector showed thousands of users reporting issues. Since Musk acquired the platform in 2022, X has experienced several major disruptions. Last March, the world’s richest man blamed a “massive cyberattack” for a series of outages. Back then, Dark Storm, a pro-Palestinian “hacktivist” group, claimed responsibility for the attack via the messaging app Telegram.

At the same time, Cloudflare, which helps websites secure and manage their Internet traffic, said it was experiencing issues early on Monday. An outage notice stated that "some customers using Cloudflare’s Data Loss Prevention (DLP) suite may see intermittent errors for traffic in this data centre". It was unclear whether the X outage was related to Cloudflare’s issues. In November, Cloudflare experienced an outage after a crash in one of its software systems caused widespread disruptions.

This is the third time this year that X has been down; the other two occasions were on January 13 and 16.

Unlike other brands, X does not have a dedicated status page explaining its response to ongoing issues when its service goes down. By late evening, DownDetector showed more than 41,000 reports of outages at its peak.

Musk’s AI company, xAI, bought X in March 2025.

xAI merged with his space-exploration company SpaceX earlier this month.