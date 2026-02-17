Robert Duvall dies at 95, Oscar winning Godfather star leaves towering legacy

Robert Duvall, who drew from a seemingly bottomless reservoir of acting craftsmanship to transform himself into a business-focused mafia lawyer, a faded country singer, a cynical police detective, a bullying Marine pilot, a surfing-obsessed Vietnam commander, a mysterious Southern recluse and scores of other film, stage and television characters, died on Sunday. He was 95.

His death was announced in a statement by his wife, Luciana Duvall, who said he died at home.

Duvall’s singular trait was to immerse himself in roles so deeply that he seemed to almost disappear into them — an ability that was “uncanny, even creepy the first time” it was witnessed, said Bruce Beresford, the Australian who directed him in the 1983 film Tender Mercies.

In that film, Duvall played Mac Sledge, a boozy, washed-up country star who comes to terms with life through marriage to a widow with a young son. The performance earned him an Academy Award for best actor, his sole Oscar in a career that brought him six other nominations in both leading and supporting roles.

“He is the character,” Beresford said of Sledge. “He’s not Duvall at all.”

Duvall, though, wasn’t buying it. “What do you mean?” he said in an interview with The New York Times in 1989. “I don’t become the character! It’s still me — doing myself, altered.”

Audiences and reviewers remained unconvinced. For them, Duvall, with a voice far from silky and features falling more than a few degrees short of movie-star handsome, effectively became someone entirely new, time and again.

Across a film career that took flight in the early 1960s, he stood out for an intense studiousness that shaped his every role. Even as a boy, in a Navy family that moved around the country, he had an ear for people’s speech patterns and an eye for their mannerisms. “I hang around a guy’s memories,” he once said. Insights that he gleaned were routinely tucked away in his head for potential future use.

To prepare for the role of Mac Sledge, he sang with a country band and drove around East Texas with a friend, who finally had to ask what they were up to. “We’re looking for accents,” Duvall said.

On similar hunts, he hung out with assorted, and sordid, types. He befriended hoodlums in East Harlem while preparing for a role that would help make him a star: that of Tom Hagen, the sensible consigliere to the Corleone crime family in Francis Ford Coppola’s first two Godfather movies in the early 1970s.

He palled with police detectives before playing a hard-bitten investigator in True Confessions (1981). To prepare for one of his signature stage roles — as the hustler Teach in the original 1977 Broadway production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo — he spent time with an ex-convict, taking from him the idea of carrying his gun over his genitals.

He did similar immersions for other notable roles, whether as Lt. Col. Bull Meechum, the frustrated warrior without a war (except within his own family) in The Great Santini (1979); or Frank Hackett, the aptly named hatchet-man executive in Network (1976), Paddy Chayefsky’s scalding take on television news; or Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore, who loved “the smell of napalm in the morning” in Coppola’s Apocalypse Now (1979). For years, Duvall told interviewers, people would routinely come up to him and recite that line, as if it were some little secret known only to him and them.

‘American Olivier’

His chameleonlike skill invited comparisons to the incomparable Laurence Olivier; indeed, in 1980, Vincent Canby of The Times flat-out called him “the American Olivier”. A similar sentiment was expressed earlier by Herbert Ross, who directed The Seven-Per-Cent Solution (1976), in which Duvall, barely recognisable yet again, played Dr John Watson to Nicol Williamson’s Sherlock Holmes. (Olivier himself played Holmes’s archnemesis Prof. James Moriarty in the movie.)

Only Duvall and George C. Scott, Ross said at the time, “have the range and variety of Laurence Olivier”.

That Duvall could become practically whomever he chose was foreshadowed in his first film, To Kill a Mockingbird, a 1962 classic based on Harper Lee’s novel about racial prejudice in a Southern town. He played Boo Radley, the reclusive, hollow-eyed neighbour who fascinates and ultimately rescues the two small children of the defence lawyer Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck).

As Duvall’s career flourished in the 1970s and ’80s, it surprised many of his fans, on looking back, to discover him in that film. One person apparently not surprised was Harper Lee. When Duvall landed the part, she sent him a congratulatory telegram. “Hey, Boo”, she wrote. It was, he said later, his only contact with her.

Duvall had his own favourite role, and it was none of his major big-screen characters. He repeatedly told interviewers that his heart was fully with Augustus McCrae, an old Texas Ranger on a cattle drive in Lonesome Dove, a 1989 CBS television mini-series based on a Larry McMurtry novel.

“Let the English play Hamlet and King Lear,” Duvall said, “and I will play Augustus McCrae, a great character in literature.”

He was nominated for an Emmy Award for that performance. But he waited nearly two decades for an Emmy win, for a role with echoes of Gus McCrae: the worn-out cowboy Prentice Ritter in Broken Trail (2006), a two-part AMC movie.

