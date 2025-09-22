MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 September 2025

Russia reaffirms backing for two-state solution after Western nations recognise Palestine

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war

Reuters Published 22.09.25, 05:16 PM
Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov Reuters

Russia still believes that a two-state solution is the only way to settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Kremlin said on Monday, after it was asked about a decision by some Western countries to recognise a Palestinian state.

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state on Sunday in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war and intended to promote a two-state solution, prompting a furious response from Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the U.N. Security Council and remain committed to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Also Read

"This remains our approach, and we believe that it is the only possible way to find a solution to this extremely complex, long-standing conflict, which is now perhaps at its most acute and tragic stage in its entire history."

RELATED TOPICS

Russia Western Nations
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

China to crack down on ‘pessimistic’ and ‘negative’ online comments like ‘hard work is useless’

Regulators to inspect trending topics and comments as economy struggles, joblessness weighs on youth
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

Punjab lost Rs 20,000 crore in floods. I urge PM Modi once again to announce relief package

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT