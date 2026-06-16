Iran-US accord could be signed at Swiss mountaintop resort, Switzerland says

An interim US-Iran accord aimed at ending the war in the Middle East could be signed on Friday at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in central Switzerland, according to a statement issued by the Swiss government on Tuesday.

The Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement that it had been in close contact with the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar regarding the possible signing of what it called a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

"At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Buergenstock in the canton of Nidwalden. The location was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran," the ministry said.