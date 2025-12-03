‘Yearns for a war with India’: Imran Khan’s sister accuses Asim Munir of radicalisation, conservatism

Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has alleged that Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir is driven by radical Islamist beliefs that push him towards seeking conflict with India.

In a conversation with Sky News on 'The World with Yalda Hakim', Aleema contrasted Munir’s stance with that of her brother, calling former Prime Minister Imran Khan a “pure liberal” who has consistently attempted to build better ties with India.

Aleema claimed that Munir’s “Islamic radicalisation and conservatism” were central to his attitude toward India.

“This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam," said Aleema.

She added that whenever Imran Khan was in office he worked to befriend India and even the BJP, but when “this radical Islamist” is in charge there will be conflict not only with India but also with India’s allies.

She urged Western nations to intensify efforts to secure Imran Khan’s release, calling him an “asset.”

Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, has been held in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023 after his conviction in multiple cases.

His imprisonment, coupled with the family’s recent claim that they had not been allowed to meet him for more than a month, has fuelled speculation over his wellbeing.

On Tuesday, Khan’s sister Dr Uzma Khanum met him for 20 minutes inside the prison and later told reporters that he was being “mentally tortured.”

She said he remains confined to his cell throughout the day, is allowed outside only briefly and cannot communicate with anyone.

She added that Imran Khan blamed General Asim Munir for his incarceration and current condition.

Aleema argued that Pakistani authorities were keeping Khan in isolation to “suppress the people of Pakistan.”

She claimed he represents “90 per cent of this country” and questioned how someone with such widespread support could be jailed. According to her, those in power believed that isolating Khan would lead people to forget him.

Tensions between Khan and Munir date back to 2019 when Munir reportedly showed interest in probing allegations of corruption involving Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and her close circle.

The move was said to have displeased the then Prime Minister, who removed Munir from the post of Director General Inter Services Intelligence after only eight months in what was a three year appointment. The army gave no reason for the reshuffle.