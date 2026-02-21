MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 21 February 2026

US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing three

President Trump has said the US is in 'armed conflict' with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs

AP Published 21.02.26, 02:38 PM
US military strikes drug boat

A vessel on fire after an explosion, which the US military says was a strike on a suspected drug vessel in the eastern Pacific, at an unidentified location in this screen grab obtained from a video released on February 20, 2026. Reuters picture.

The US military said Friday that it has carried out another deadly strike on a vessel accused of trafficking drugs in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

US Southern Command said on social media that the boat "was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations." It said the strike killed three people. A video linked to the post shows a boat floating in the water before bursting into flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday's attack raises the death toll from the Trump administration's strikes on alleged drug boats to at least 148 people in at least 43 attacks carried out since early September in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

President Donald Trump has said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs. But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing "narcoterrorists."

Critics have questioned the overall legality of the strikes as well as their effectiveness, in part because the fentanyl behind many fatal overdoses is typically trafficked to the US over land from Mexico, where it is produced with chemicals imported from China and India.

The boat strikes also drew intense criticism following the revelation that the military killed survivors of the very first boat attack with a follow-up strike. The Trump administration and many Republican lawmakers said it was legal and necessary, while Democratic lawmakers and legal experts said the killings were murder, if not a war crime.

RELATED TOPICS

United States Pacific Ocean
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India to face 10% US tariff after SC strikes down Donald Trump’s global levies

With the new 10% global tariff in place, Indian goods entering the US will no longer face the earlier 18% rate set under the interim trade framework between the two countries
Donald Trump with Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

India-US trade deal is an ordeal that India is being subjected to by PM’s desperation, surrender

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT