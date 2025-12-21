Nine people ​were killed and 10 wounded in an early morning shooting ‌in a township south-west of Johannesburg and authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, the South African ‍Police Service said on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. local ⁠time (2300 GMT) at a licensed ​tavern in Johannesburg's Bekkersdal ​township, the ‍police said in a ⁠statement.

About 12 unknown suspects in a white minibus and ​a silver sedan opened fire at the tavern patrons and continued shooting randomly as ‌they fled the scene, the police said, adding the motive for the shooting would be ​determined by investigation.

The injured have been taken to medical facilities for treatment, police added.

Bekkersdal is part of the Rand West City ⁠local municipality, whose website describes the township as being an area characterised by high ​levels of unemployment and poverty due to a decline ‍in gold mining.

South Africa, Africa's biggest economy, has one of the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day.