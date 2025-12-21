MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 December 2025

Nine killed, 10 injured in South Africa's Johannesburg shooting, police hunt for suspects

About 12 unknown suspects in a white minibus and ​a silver sedan opened fire at the tavern patrons and continued shooting randomly, say police

Reuters Published 21.12.25, 12:13 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Nine people ​were killed and 10 wounded in an early morning shooting ‌in a township south-west of Johannesburg and authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, the South African ‍Police Service said on Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. local ⁠time (2300 GMT) at a licensed ​tavern in Johannesburg's Bekkersdal ​township, the ‍police said in a ⁠statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 12 unknown suspects in a white minibus and ​a silver sedan opened fire at the tavern patrons and continued shooting randomly as ‌they fled the scene, the police said, adding the motive for the shooting would be ​determined by investigation.

The injured have been taken to medical facilities for treatment, police added.

Bekkersdal is part of the Rand West City ⁠local municipality, whose website describes the township as being an area characterised by high ​levels of unemployment and poverty due to a decline ‍in gold mining.

South Africa, Africa's biggest economy, has one of the world's highest murder rates, averaging about 60 a day.

RELATED TOPICS

South Africa Death Shooting
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

SIR voter deletions bigger than victory margins in more than half of BJP-held seats in Bengal

The BJP had won 77 seats in the last Assembly polls held in 2021, four years before the Election Commission launched the special intensive revision of electoral rolls
BJP supporters wait for Narendra Modi at Taherpur in Nadia on Saturday.
Quote left Quote right

Bengal is worse than Lalu's Bihar. Our next target is to uproot Jungle Raj from Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT