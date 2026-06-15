MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Four killed, eight injured in quadcopter attack in northwest Pakistan

Four people, including a woman, were killed in the strike that extensively damaged the house, trapping several family members under the rubble

PTI Published 15.06.26, 07:40 PM
Representational Image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Four people, including a woman, were killed and eight others injured in a drone attack in northwest Pakistan, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Tindori area of central Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday night, when a residential house was struck by a quadcopter, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people, including a woman, were killed in the strike that extensively damaged the house, trapping several family members under the rubble.

Locals and rescue workers pulled the bodies and the injured from the debris.

Eight injured people were taken to the hospital, police said, adding that four of them were later referred to hospitals in Peshawar.

Authorities are investigating the incident from multiple angles.

Local elders and community representatives have demanded an immediate investigation and urged authorities to identify those responsible.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke faces assault during protest in Jaipur

According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi in November 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Rubio didn't express any regret (for sailors' death) but threatened that US can do it again

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT