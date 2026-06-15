Four killed, eight injured in quadcopter attack in northwest Pakistan

Four people, including a woman, were killed and eight others injured in a drone attack in northwest Pakistan, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Tindori area of central Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday night, when a residential house was struck by a quadcopter, they said.

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Four people, including a woman, were killed in the strike that extensively damaged the house, trapping several family members under the rubble.

Locals and rescue workers pulled the bodies and the injured from the debris.

Eight injured people were taken to the hospital, police said, adding that four of them were later referred to hospitals in Peshawar.

Authorities are investigating the incident from multiple angles.

Local elders and community representatives have demanded an immediate investigation and urged authorities to identify those responsible.

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