Lord Meghnad Desai, eminent economist and House of Lords peer, dies at 85

Lord Meghnad Desai, renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

He is believed to have passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a health issue, sources close to the family in London indicated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the Gujarat-born parliamentarian and thinker, who played a prominent role in deepening India-UK relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist,” Prime Minister Modi posted on social media.

"He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he said.

Desai, a Padma Bhushan awardee, taught economics from 1965 to 2003 at the London School of Economics. He joined the Labour Party in 1971 and was elevated to the House of Lords in June 1991.

Also Read Meghnad Desai: India must solve delimitation without punishing population control

Fellow peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him".

"He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family's strength to cope with this loss," said Lord Ranger.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.