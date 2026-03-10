Global airlines suspend flights as Iran war shuts key Middle East hubs

Global air travel remains severely disrupted after the war in Iran forced the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, stranding tens of thousands of passengers.

Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical order:

Aegean Airlines

Greece's largest carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until March 20 and flights to Beirut, Erbil and Baghdad until March 25. Flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are cancelled until March 19 and to Riyadh until March 14.

airBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to and from Tel Aviv had been cancelled until March 28. All flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled until March 16, plus a Dubai-Riga flight on March 17.

Air Canada

The Canadian carrier cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until May 2 and all flights to Dubai until March 28.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 20.

Air France KLM

Air France has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut through March 13 and to Dubai and Riyadh until March 12.

KLM said flights to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam were suspended until March 10 and flights to Tel Aviv were suspended for the remainder of its winter season.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong airline said it had cancelled all flights to and from Dubai and to and from Riyadh until March 31.

Delta

The U.S. carrier has cancelled flights from New York to Tel Aviv until March 22 and from Tel Aviv to New York until March 23.

El Al Israel Airlines

El AL and Sundor regular flightsand corresponding return flights were cancelled until March 14.

Emirates

The UAE airline said it was operating a reduced flight schedule.

Etihad Airways

The UAE carrier said it resumed a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations.

Finnair

The Finnish carrier has cancelled Doha and Dubai flights until March 29 and is avoiding the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. However, the airline will send at least one flight to Muscat on March 10 to bring customers home and plans more later in the week.

International Airlines Group (IAG)

IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Amman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai and Doha until March 12, with a reduced schedule to Larnaca. BA107/106 Dubai flight is cancelled until March 14. It also plans flights for BA customers from Muscat from March 9-12.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv through March 10.

ITA Airways

ITA Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until April and extended Dubai cancellations until March 15.

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines suspended Tokyo-Doha flights scheduled from February 28 to March 21 and Doha-Tokyo flights until March 22.

LOT

The Polish airline said all flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai were cancelled until March 28. LOT also cancelled flights to Dubai until March 28, to Riyadh until March 16 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.

Lufthansa Group

The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, suspended flights to Tel Aviv through April 2 and to Beirut through March 28. Flights to Tehran were suspended through April 30 and to Amman, Erbil, Dammam, Dubai and Abu Dhabi until March 15.

Malaysia Airlines

The Malaysian carrier suspended all flights to and from Doha until March 13. It resumed normal operations to and from Jeddah and Madinah from March 8.

Norwegian Air

The Nordic airline plans to fly to Tel Aviv and Beirut from June 15, instead of April 1 and April 4, respectively, as it had previously planned.

Pegasus

Pegasus Airlines cancelled its Iran flights until March 28 and its Riyadh flights until March 10. Flights to Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are cancelled until March 23.

Qatar Airways

The carrier operates a limited flight schedule to and from Doha, intending to operate some flights from March 9, following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Saudia Airlines

The Saudi airline suspended its Amman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain flights until March 10 and Moscow and Peshawar flights until March 15. The airline also started operating on a limited schedule to Dubai.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines removed Iran flights from its programme until March 12, the Turkish transport minister said. He added that all Turkish Airlines flights to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan were cancelled through March 13.

Wizz Air

The low-cost airline suspended flights to Israel until March 29 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Jeddah from mainland European destinations until the middle of September.