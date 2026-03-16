Israel ready to halt hostilities if Iran ‘changes course’, says envoy Reuven Azar

As the West Asia conflict entered its 17th day, Israel on Monday signalled it was open to halting hostilities if Iran alters its stance, with Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar saying the country still prefers a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

Interacting with reporters, Azar said Israel had engaged in consultations through diplomatic channels in recent days, including with the United States and countries in the region.

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“We are always for diplomacy. Unfortunately, we exhausted diplomacy to the extent that we had to take military action. We hope that diplomacy will be relevant again as a result of our military action,” he said.

The envoy added that Israel had been in touch with multiple diplomatic channels in recent days, including its partners the US, countries in the region and some nations with which it does not maintain formal diplomatic ties.

Azar also said that through military action, “we've managed to degrade Iran's launching capabilities” to a large extent.

“Right now, we are controlling the skies of Iran,” Azar told reporters, adding, “They are in dire straits.” The future will be "brighter" if Iran decides to "change course" and recognises Israel, he added.