Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine from point where they left off

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia was ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine from the point where they left off.

"We are ready to talk with Kyiv, as we have always been," Lavrov told reporters, referring to talks that took place in Istanbul soon after the start of the war in 2022 and were resumed in 2025.

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However, he did not signal any shift in Moscow's demand, rejected by Kyiv, for Ukraine to surrender the remaining part of the Donbas region that it has successfully defended from Russian forces.

The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February, before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.