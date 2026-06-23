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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Lavrov says Russia is ready to resume talks with Ukraine from point where they left off

The last United States-mediated peace talks took place in February, before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran

Reuters Published 23.06.26, 03:49 PM
A resident walks at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia\\\'s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine June 23, 2026.

A resident walks at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine June 23, 2026. Reuters picture

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia was ready to resume peace negotiations with Ukraine from the point where they left off.

"We are ready to talk with Kyiv, as we have always been," Lavrov told reporters, referring to talks that took place in Istanbul soon after the start of the war in 2022 and were resumed in 2025.

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However, he did not signal any shift in Moscow's demand, rejected by Kyiv, for Ukraine to surrender the remaining part of the Donbas region that it has successfully defended from Russian forces.

The last US-mediated peace talks took place in February, before the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

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