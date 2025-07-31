Myanmar junta hands over power to interim civilian govt, chief remains acting President

Myanmar's military on Thursday nominally transferred power to a civilian-led interim government ahead of a planned election, with the junta chief remaining in charge of the war-torn country in his other role as acting president.

An announcement in state media said a decree that granted power to the military after its 2021 coup had been cancelled and a caretaker administration had been formed alongside a special commission to oversee the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move signals no change to the status quo in Myanmar, with coup leader Min Aung Hlaing holding on to all major levers of power as acting president while retaining his position as chief of the armed forces.

Also Read Naga ultimatum to Centre on free movement, border fencing in ancestral lands

A nationwide state of emergency in place since the coup, which was due to expire on Thursday after seven extensions, has now been lifted, said Zaw Min Tun, a government spokesperson.

"The interim president and commander in chief said this upcoming six months are the time to prepare and host the election," he told state media.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government plunged the Southeast Asian nation into civil war, with the military fighting to contain a rebellion and accused of widespread atrocities, which it denies.

The election has been dismissed by Western governments as a sham to entrench the generals' power and is expected to be dominated by proxies of the military, with opposition groups either barred from running or refusing to take part.

David Mathieson, an independent Myanmar-focused analyst, said the change in power was cosmetic and those in charge would continue to be abusive and repressive.

"They are just rearranging the same pieces and calling the regime a new name," he said. "This is part of preparations for an election which we don't know much about."

War raging

The extent of the civil war's impact on the planned election remains unclear. In an effort to create voter rolls, the junta held a nationwide census last year but was only able to conduct it in 145 out of Myanmar's 330 townships - reflecting its lack of control over swathes of the country.

At a meeting of defence officials on Thursday, Min Aung Hlaing said voting in the election would be held in different areas in December and January due to security concerns, state-run MRTV reported in its nightly news bulletin.

Martial law and a state of emergency would be imposed in more than 60 townships across nine regions and states due to the threat of violence and insurgency, the report said, many in border areas where the military is facing unprecedented resistance from rebel groups.

China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it "supports Myanmar's development path in line with its national conditions and Myanmar's steady advancement of its domestic political agenda".

The military has killed more than 6,000 people and arbitrarily detained over 20,000 since the coup, with more than 3.5 million people internally displaced, an Amnesty International report said in January.

Myanmar's military has dismissed allegations of abuses as Western disinformation.

It justified its 2021 coup as a necessary intervention following what it said was widespread fraud in an election three months earlier that was won decisively by Suu Kyi's now defunct ruling party.

Election monitors found no evidence of fraud that would have changed the outcome.