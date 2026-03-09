Iran war intensifies as US-Israel strikes ignite Tehran fuel depots and Gulf sites

Fuel depots near Iran’s capital, Tehran, were engulfed in flames early on Sunday after US and Israeli forces expanded their attacks.

More than a week into the war, there was no sign of an offramp for the fighting. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday urged Iranian civilians to stay at home, suggesting that the US could strike densely populated areas as the Iranian forces often use urban areas to launch drone strikes and ballistic missiles.

Both sides also appeared to be intensifying attacks on critical infrastructure, potentially affecting millions of people across West Asia. Iran forcefully rejected US President Donald Trump’s demand for unconditional surrender, with a top leader vowing to avenge Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death.

Ayatollah haze

Iranian state television announced on Sunday that the country’s top clerics were close to naming a successor to Ayatollah Khamenei. The channel did not say who the new leader might be, but officials previously said Mojtaba Khamenei, the ayatollah’s son, was the front-runner.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, however, said later that it was unclear who would become the next Supreme Leader.

Asked on NBC’s Meet the Press whether Mojtaba would be the country’s next leader, Araghchi replied: “Well, nobody knows. Actually, there are lots of rumours

around.”

‘No meddling’

Araghchi also rejected Trump’s statement that he should have a role in picking a successor. “We allow nobody to interfere in our domestic affairs,” the foreign minister said. “This is up to the Iranian people to elect their new

leader.”

Araghchi rejected calls for a ceasefire, demanding that the US and Israel first explain “why they started this aggression” before Iran could “even consider” a cessation of hostilities. “This is not the war of our choice,” Araghchi said, vowing that Iran would continue fighting until it receives a guarantee of a “permanent” peace.

Bahrain scare

The Iran war’s targets widened dangerously into civilian infrastructure on Sunday as Bahrain accused Iran of striking one of the desalination plants that are crucial for Gulf nations’ drinking water. The Gulf countries depend almost entirely on desalination for drinking water.

Desalination plants supply water to millions of residents in the region and thousands of stranded travellers, raising new fears of catastrophic risks in parched desert nations.

The Gulf nations of Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reported additional Iranian missiles launched towards them, including several that hit new categories of civilian infrastructure.

The UAE said Iran launched more than 100 missiles and drones. Only four drones fell at unnamed locations, the defence ministry said.

Bahrain accused Iran of indiscriminately attacking civilian targets. After the desalination plant was damaged, the authorities said the country’s electricity and water supplies remained functional.

Home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, Bahrain also has seen hotels, ports and residential towers hit, with at least one person killed.

The desalination plant strike came after Iran said a US airstrike damaged an Iranian desalination plant. Foreign minister Araghchi said the strike on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz had cut into the water supply to 30 villages.

He warned that in doing so “the US set this precedent, not Iran”.

In response, CENTCOM spokesperson US Navy Capt. Tim Hawkins said that “US forces do not target civilians — period”.

Oil fires

Oil fires blazing on the horizon turned the skies over Tehran orange overnight, and by morning, dense, oily clouds had settled over the capital, according to residents and video.

Israel’s military said it had targeted the fuel depots because they were being used by Iran’s military. US forces also intensified strikes against military targets, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps, air defences and missiles, a senior US military official said on Saturday.

Iran retaliated by firing barrages of missiles and drones across the Persian Gulf and Israel, some of which hit civilian infrastructure.

Kuwait’s defence ministry reported “a wave of drones” that damaged fuel storage tanks at the country’s international airport. Two border guards were killed in the country, raising the death toll in the Gulf to at least 14.

Trump role

In a new interview with ABC News on Sunday, Trump gave a notable answer when asked about the manifold pushback to his new war from various corners of his base.

“It’s more popular than ever,” he claimed. “It’s a very MAGA thing what we’re doing. A very very MAGA thing,” he said, adding: “I’m at the highest point I’ve ever been with MAGA.”

Trump was also asked about the next Iranian Supreme Leader. He said that whoever is chosen “is not going to last long” if the Iranians don’t get a nod from him first.

“If he doesn’t get approval from us, he’s not going to last long,” Trump told ABC News.

Lebanon assault

Israel renewed its assault early on Sunday on parts of Lebanon. Health minister Rakan Nassereddine said 83 children and 82 women were among those killed.

In Beirut, sheltering families crammed into schools, slept in cars or in open areas near the Mediterranean Sea, where some burned firewood to keep warm. The government said it would open a sports stadium to shelter thousands more.