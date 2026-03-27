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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI director Kash Patel’s inbox, publish emails and personal files online

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel 'will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims'

Reuters Published 27.03.26, 09:17 PM
The website used by the Handala Hack Team, an Iran-linked hacker group which has claimed credit for the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email, is shown on a screen in Washington D.C., U.S., March 27, 2026.

The website used by the Handala Hack Team, an Iran-linked hacker group which has claimed credit for the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email, is shown on a screen in Washington D.C., U.S., March 27, 2026. Reuters

Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet.

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

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Reuters was not able to immediately authenticate the emails published by Hanadala, but a sample of the material uploaded by the hackers and reviewed by Reuters appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019.

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A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that Patel's emails were compromised but did not go into detail. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hackers did not immediately respond to messages.

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