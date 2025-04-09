MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indonesian President says his country to offer temporary shelter to Palestinian medical evacuees, orphaned children

Prabowo Subianto spoke before getting on a flight to Abu Dhabi, the first stop in a week-long tour of the Middle East that also includes stops in Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan

AP Published 09.04.25, 04:08 PM
Prabowo Subianto

AP/PTI

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday said that his country will offer temporary shelter to Palestinian medical evacuees and children orphaned by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“We are ready to evacuate those who are injured or traumatised, and orphans, if they want to be evacuated to Indonesia, and we are ready to send planes to transport them,” Subianto said, adding that he has instructed his foreign affairs minister to discuss evacuation plans with the Palestinian authorities at once.

He said Indonesia is ready to evacuate a first batch of around 1,000 victims, who will stay in the country until they have fully recovered from their injuries and Gaza is safe enough to return to. Subianto said the move was not for permanent resettlement.

Also Read

Subianto spoke before getting on a flight to Abu Dhabi, the first stop in a week-long tour of the Middle East that also includes stops in Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. He said he would consult on the planned evacuations with those countries, some of which have also accepted Palestinians for humanitarian reasons.

He added that other countries have called on Indonesia to increase its role in seeking a resolution to the conflict in Gaza. The world's most populous Muslim-majority nation has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinians.

“This is something complicated; it's not easy, but I think it encourages the Indonesian government to play a more active role,” Subianto said.

